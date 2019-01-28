A £1,000 bursary is available for a UEA undergraduate studying in any discipline, to pursue a project in the visual arts. Alongside their formal academic studies, this award aims to support students, aged between 17 and 25, to engage in their interest in contemporary visual art. This can include fine art, photography and curation.



The bursary can be used flexibly, for example on materials, research or travel; depending on the nature of the project. Mentoring will be available if desired.



Norfolk Contemporary Art Society and Young Norfolk Arts Trust are working together with Norwich University of the Arts to create this award. The project will be exhibited in the Young Norfolk Arts Festival in July 2019 and the award winner may be required to give a presentation about their work.



Applicants will need a recommendation by an academic referee in order to apply. The deadline is Monday 4 March.