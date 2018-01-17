The university has removed public access to a portion of University Drive due to a ‘high-risk’ tree which may fall in tonight’s high winds. Norwich buses have been affected by the closure.

Nicholas Coleman, a tree consultant who works on behalf on the university, told Concrete the tree “is quite badly decayed –  it’s like a hollow shell. It’s quite a tall tree on a main bus and pedestrian route, so if it should fall the risks are quite high.”

In an online announcement, the university said: “There is currently no access from Earlham Road on to the University Campus and no access out of the university onto Earlham Road.

“The Sportspark car park is not currently accessible however Security are managing the situation.”

The 26 & 22 bus lines will now enter campus from Bluebell Road, travel down Chancellors Drive to the bus turn around at the bottom of Chancellors Drive, back up and right at the Lodge and then set down and pick up at the main bus stop outside the main car park.

The Park & Ride buses will not pick up or set down by The Enterprise Centre and may suffer delay due to congestion at Fiveways. Buses 25, National Express & Mega Bus will not be affected.

Mr Coleman explained that the university closed the road after being warned by a local contractor who identified the ‘extensive’ heartwood decay. The tree belongs to Norwich City Council, who “have been notified because we’re expecting high winds.

“But I don’t think they can get a team here until tomorrow. [The tree] will be significantly reduced then.”

The university said the UEA Grounds team are not able to deal with the tree due to the size of it, and the contractors UEA usually uses “are not able to obtain the appropriately sized equipment any sooner than the City Council.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind today for East Anglia between 9pm tonight and 11am tomorrow. It is estimated wind speeds could reach between 50-60mph early tomorrow morning.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?