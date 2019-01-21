The university has announced further smoking restrictions on campus that will come into effect after Easter.

In an effort to protect university students and staff, smoking will be banned within ten metres of university buildings as part of a smoke-free policy.

‘The 10-metre ban may cause an inconvenience for smokers but ultimately people will continue to smoke near buildings until someone tells them not to,’ said Akash Kulavirasingham, a second-year Economics student. ‘It’s a difficult situation since non-smokers shouldn’t be exposed to the second-hand smoke, but it’s hard to avoid this in a university environment.’

Smoking will be permitted in the Square and Street for events in designated areas, but otherwise, the smoking ban will apply to all university buildings that are not used for residential purposes.

All parts of the raised walkway aside the Teaching wall and outside of the Library will be smoke-free.

The policy covers all types of burnt and vapor-based smoking products including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, tobacco and non-tobacco products.

‘I think it’s a smoker’s choice to smoke but their personal choice shouldn’t affect others around them,’ said Magdalene Bird, who is studying an MA in Creative Writing and Scriptwriting. ‘I don’t mind the people smoking outside the library but I can imagine it could be a stressful situation for asthmatic people and they should be able to access their education without others getting in their way.’

A shelter, location unconfirmed, is planned to be built on campus for smokers.

The policy has been implemented to reduce exposure to second-hand smoke and minimise the litter from cigarettes.

The interactive campus map, available on the university’s website will be updated to reflect these changes accordingly to clarify where smoking is permitted.

Further guidance for those who wish to stop smoking can be found on the NHS website.