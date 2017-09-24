The world of Song Of Ice And Fire is one of the most morally challenging worlds in all of fiction. It’s one of the few narratives where you can watch someone blow up a historical monument with fantasy-Napalm, eviscerating everyone inside – family, enemies, and Jonathan Pryce – and as the Queen Regent sips wine from the balcony, you, the viewer think “well played.”

That’s right, no matter what you think of Cersei Lannister and her penchant for brother loving, it is an undeniable fact that whenever she’s on screen she’s always the centre of attention. We love watching and waiting to see what devious machination she will whip out to sweep the rug out from beneath her opponents. The nature of the show, with each great house jostling for the top spot in Westeros, means that it’s perfectly legitimate to throw your support behind any one of them you so please. And so, following her actions of the past two seasons, I challenge anyone on why she can’t be considered a hero who we can happily cheer on and hope she emerges triumphant in the game of thrones.

Now, if the first hurdle blocking you from this enlightened way of thinking is “Oh, but she’s pure evil! How can you call an evil person a hero?” then first – hush – and second, I will direct you to one buzzword which can often go forgotten in this epic TV series featuring dragons and ice zombies: prophecy. While the big ones you might be aware of are regarding the prince that was promised and the dragon with three heads; as a child, Cersei herself was told a prophecy regarding the deaths of not only her children, but also herself. Imagine being informed about the death of those you love most in the world. I think that information would justify being a bit sour as an adult, especially when it’s dropped on your developmental years. Not just an evil person after all now, is she?

Furthermore, while certain other characters spend seasons brooding or taking forever to reach where the action is, Cersei has always been in the thick of current affairs and playing a prominent role through it all. Whether it was arranging the death of her husband, or installing a new religious regime to thwart her enemies (even if it did backfire on her). Cersei has always been getting things done, going so far as to become the first ruling queen of Westeros, extremely progressive considering attitudes towards women in this climate. When Daenerys’ army invades, she uses effective propaganda and wordplay to help turn houses like the Tarlys from their duties as bannermen of House Tyrell to instead serve the Crown. Simply put, Cersei knows how to play the game and get things done.

But for every reason I can give, stretching the truth in places and employing creative hyperbole to assert my point, the single, undeniable fact is that Lena Headley is likely the single greatest actress on Game of Thrones now and we love her (even if that’s loving to hate her). Her mastery over her character built up over seven seasons is evident in how she’s capable of dominating every scene, whether it’s effortlessly swatting away Euron’s roguish witticisms, or in gathering various Houses and the Golden Company to fight for her. In this regard, charisma is the greatest reason one can have to support Cersei in her bid to retain control over Westeros, and reign over all as Queen.