In a world where everything is uncertain, in a time where everything is unstable, how do we find our direction in life? Do we turn to culture? Do we return to our roots? This innovative dance production, Blak Whyte Gray, attempts to deal with these difficult questions. Opening at the Norwich Theatre Royal on 14 May, this triple bill, emotional hip-hop performance is a celebration of black culture that will move audiences to re-evaluate the way they understand modern society. The dance production is set to a soundtrack inspired by African-influenced rhythms, enhancing the intensity of the performance. It aims to explore how political and social issues define who we are. These performers will use dance as a medium to reflect their strong desire to find themselves independent of modern societal pressures.

Blak Whyte Gray is being presented by the critically acclaimed company Boy Blue. The group was first formed in London in 2007, and won an Olivier Award through its first work, Pied Piper. The company is also an Associate Artist at The Barbican, and has performed as part of the 2012 Olympics Opening Ceremony in London. Since then, the company has had its work screened on BBC2, and has produced five more pieces including Blak Whyte Gray. Equipped with these talented and experienced dancers, Norwich can expect a touching performance that will hopefully prompt audience members to think about the relationship between culture and society. The piece comes at a time where Britain is full of tension, racial or otherwise. While it explores the sense of despair that one feels when faced with political and social concerns, it also represents a space where black culture and arts can thrive.

Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante, one of the co-founders of Boy Blue, said Blak Whyte Gray is very topical. He told the Norwich Theatre Royal that ‘Our work has always responded to the issues of our young people and the climate we live in but this is the first time we have expressed these thoughts artistically on such a large scale. It feels like an appropriate time to be talking about things that are important to us and our community like the black lives matter situation, the current political climate in the UK, the backlash against capitalism and the narcissistic role of social media.’ Asante went on to say that, ‘There is so much tension in the world. You can see people are not happy with what they’ve been given and what they’ve been told they need to do. They’re starting to question things.’

Boy Blue’s Blak Whyte Gray will play at the Norwich Theatre Royal on May 14th as part of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival.