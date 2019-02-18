Adele – Make You Feel My Love

This song acts as a reminder of unconditional, eternal and passionate love. The repeated line throughout – make you feel my love – is tender and emotional, an attempt from Adele to communicate such a strong love. The song is not particularly complex and is quite minimal in terms of structure, however this reflects the message the song is trying to convey. When love is right, it is simple and easy.

Lord Huron – The Night We Met

This is a very nostalgic piece about memories and the desire to return to the first moment the love began. The song describes a complicated type of love and wishes things could go back to before the hard parts of the relationship began. This song portrays a very real interpretation of love which is what I most love about it, describing the good and the bad.

-Leia Butler

Donna Summer – Hot Stuff

Donna Summer has some great tracks but Hot Stuff is one of her most sexy and fun ones. The perfect song for Valentine’s Day, it’s still a banger to this day, even though it was released in 1979.

Billy Joel – She’s Always a Woman

One of my all-time favourite love songs. It’s heartfelt, playful and always gets people emotional. It’s a must-have on any Valentine’s playlist just because of its beautifully sung lyrics, let alone for all the other mentioned reasons.

-Gabriela Williams

The Sound of Love

It seems that almost every song written is about love. Whether it is about heartbreak or the existence of soulmates, there is a song out there for you and your partner. There’s no escaping music and the emotional effect it can hold on you and your relationship. Music can help you build an emotional relationship with your partner and also help you to express your feelings to one another.

Meaning is found within lyrics and the metaphors they utilise. It is no surprise that music has a large role within relationships. Many couples have a special song that resonates with them. Alongside every big event within a relationship is a song; the song playing in the club when you first kissed, the song playing in the restaurant on your anniversary or the song playing during your first dance at your wedding. Whatever stage you are at in your relationship, music helps us to remember the milestones within our relationships in a special and meaningful way.

Lots of good date ideas take place in where music is playing. Going to the LCR or The Waterfront for a gig can be a special event, particularly if the band you see has a song significant to you. Listening to music whilst cooking together, studying together and travelling together helps to create meaningful memories and cement your relationship. Even going to karaoke is a fun date idea surrounding music (if your partner’s singing isn’t too terrible). Music is closely linked to emotions: most people sing when they are happy and singing together is a way to have fun and strengthen your relationship.

We find ourselves placing music at the centre of love and relationships because it is another way of expressing our feelings. Being emotionally available and transparent is an important aspect of a relationship and music can help show your partner how you feel.

-Jess Barrett