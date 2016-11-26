It’s a difficult for me to admit, but a lot of the velvet around at the moment in Norwich is very cute. I had been a firm believer that Velvet was a horrible, horrible material – I mean, don’t you just hate it when you touch it in the wrong direction and it feels terrible? BUT, I have been worn down by the festive velvet that is covering Marks and Spencers, River Island and H&M’s shopfloor, and now its my new favourite thing. So I am admitting it, fine, it looks good okay? It’s definitely perfect for the new years parties and christmas meals. Bring on the egg nog and velvet dresses.

