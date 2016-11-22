Whether you’re treating yourself or a friend this Christmas, there are amazing beauty products that are a must have this season! Below is a selection of gift sets and Christmas editions ideal for filling this years stockings!

Charlotte Tilbury: Legendary Party Eyes £20

Presented in a golden star-studded bauble, this gift set includes a mini eyeliner in Bedroom Black and the Legendary Mascara. Perfect for creating a classic look this winter. After the bauble has been cracked open to reveal these goodies, the bauble could be placed on the Christmas tree.

Essie Let It Snow Christmas Gift Set £13

The best way to step into winter is with rich berry and warm grey nail shades. This is easily achieved with this set including Bahama Mama and Chinchilly. If dark shades are not your thing, there is also a nail set including a light pink shade and silver glitter polish!

Lush: Santa’s Belly £4.25

This sparkly shower jelly filled with golden stars is a great stocking filler. Containing fruity bergamot oil, calming rose absolute and fresh apple juice makes it the perfect component for festive washes.

Too Faced: Merry Kissmas £22

Get mistletoe ready with a deluxe set of long wearing melted lipsticks. In shades Chihuahua, Fig, Honey and Lady Balls. An easy way to create glossy, festive looks for this Christmas. These shades couldn’t be more different so it is a great way to try new looks.

Champneys One Minute Wonder Hand Cream £3

Perhaps the ideal little stocking filler, hand cream is great for the cold weather and will leave hands thoroughly moisturised.

Ted Baker: T is for Treat £3.50

Ted Baker currently have a selection of mini body sprays, with notes of jasmine, violet, amber and vanilla. The floral packaging and scents will the leave recipient feeling as pretty as a petal!

Liz Earle Winter Glow gift £8

Avoid dull-looking skin this winter with a Brightening Treatment mask. This affordable set also comes with a cloth, ensuring your skin will be glowing after one use.

This Works: Sleep Spell £10

Christmas can be a hectic time, so get a good night sleep this Christmas with a travel sized version of deep sleep pillow spray.

Charlotte Tilbury: Magical Mini Brush Set £45

Why not go for a bit of luxury? Charlotte Tilbury has made a beautiful clutch for you to fit four essentials; powder, blender, smudger and precision brushes. These mini brushes will provide you or a friend with the tools to keep makeup perfect everyday this season!