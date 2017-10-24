Welcome to my favourite Venue of the year: the Halloween issue. There’s no better excuse than Halloween to dress outrageously and have a great night out, or curl up with a scary film and your housemates for a great night in.

For those seeking a little Halloween inspiration, this week we’ve explored everything spooky in the world of culture. From our ten favourite scariest films to great works of art that haunt us, we’ve got you covered.

If you’ve ever wondered how to dress as a googly-eyed monster for Halloween, look no further than our Fashion section. (If you’re feeling really stuck you could always take inspiration from Tom and I’s previous Halloween efforts, as pictured on this page…)

If it’s a quieter Halloween in you’re looking for, our Television section has got some great spooky series for you to get your teeth into. See, I told you we’ve got you covered.

Of course, the world of culture does not stop for Halloween, so we’ve included some great not-so-spooky features too.

Check out what our Film editor Gus thought of the London film festival on pages 14 and 15. For those thinking of visiting the new exhibition on Russian art at the Sainsbury centre, we give you a little taste of what you can expect on page 7.

So whether you’re dressing up and going out, or dressing down and staying in, have a happy (and arts filled) Halloween!