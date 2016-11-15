Tony Allen

WTF (Pop Culture)

Lovestarrs

British sibling synthpop duo Lovestarrs’ third single delivers a tongue-in-cheek review of recent celebrity and political stories. Sarah clearly isn’t concerned with making famous friends with her effortless PC-Music-esque vocal which is sharp, relevant and backed by a catchy tune.

Love My Life

Robbie Williams

Williams’ latest is smugly content but irresistibly uplifting. The title doesn’t tell you all you need to know about this introspective track, which you find out with a few listens is actually about the means to happiness rather than the ends.

Brightside

Icona Pop

Icona Pop unveil a sultry autumn anthem discussing the lengths they’d go to to cheer up a significant other. Not the most original concept, but well executed as the pair channel Katy Perry, singing dreamily atop thumping synths.

Georgia Rees-Lang

Hate To See You Go

The Rolling Stones

After essentially being raised solely on the Stones, I can only describe my emotion before listening to their new music as scared; what if I didn’t like it? But, of course, I do. ‘Hate To See You Go’ is a straight-up feel good bluesy tune, pure and simple. It’s The Rolling Stones, after all.

Fake Love

Drake

Typical: you wait weeks for a Drake song, and three come along at once. Following the more upbeat ‘One Dance’, the famous Drake sass is most definitely back for ‘Fake Love’, which may not quite be another ‘Hotline Bling’, but still may have you getting your embarrassing groove on big time on the dancefloor.

Elodie Mayo

Remember Who I Was

James Arthur

James Arthur continues his road to redemption after the affectionate ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’. A minimalistic ballad, his remorseful tone stands out with the help of soothing strums and retrospective lyrics. Autobiographical and poignant, this is worth a listen.

Up Out My Face

Cakes da Killa

From his sonically eclectic debut ‘Hedonism’, New Jersey rapper Cakes da Killa boasts his rapid flow in the unapologetically blunt track. With guest singer Peaches’ outlandish vocals, hypnotic synth layers and a hype-worthy house beat, this is sure to make listeners head to the club.