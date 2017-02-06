Amy Bonar

The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home – Declan McKenna

An upbeat indie earworm, with thought-provoking, emotionally charged lyrics. McKenna becomes a voice for the youth, expressing a universal anger of being silenced and shut down. An inspiring ‘rant’ song that will leave you empowered and ready to kick-start a revolution.

On + Off – Maggie Rogers

Seamlessly infusing coffeehouse folk, indie-pop and electronic dance, ‘On + Off’ is an ethereal, dreamy, love song. The multi-layered electronic soundscape, pulsating piano melody and breathy, falsetto vocals will leave you in a state of wistful nostalgia.

Madelene Aldridge

On Hold – The xx

‘On Hold’ is the lead single from The xx’s long awaited third album I See You. After some time away working on his solo project, Jamie xx, Smith’s influence in this song is evident. Coupled with the ever haunting vocals from Oliver Sim and Romy Madley Croft, this track is sure to go down as a classic.

Rooting For You – London Grammar

After a three-year break London Grammar are back and better than ever with their new single ‘Rooting For You’. At the heart of the track are Hannah Reid’s signature vocals, the beautifully calm track is the perfect way to launch the band back into the UK music scene.

Nick Mason

Funeral Pyre – Julien Baker

Soft, vulnerable and atmospheric is Julien Baker’s go-to sound, and with the emotional weight it carries on new track ‘Funeral Pyre’ it is easy to see why. Haunting and harrowing, like if Kodaline wrote for Taylor Swift.

After The Party – The Menzingers

The Menzingers have always been masters of nostalgic chaos. With the title track of their upcoming record the Philadelphian punks might just snatch the crown of jaded Americana from the now-retired The Gaslight Anthem.

Tony Allen

All About Me – Syd

24-year-old Californian R&B artist Syd presents the first single from Fin, her soon-to-be-released debut solo album. Set to a sparse backing, the former Odd Future member delivers a slick, moody vocal which actually explores the importance of those around her.

Fever – Deaf Havana

Taken from the Norfolk band’s fourth LP, All These Countless Nights, released last week, ‘Fever’ is perhaps less arena-ready than previous single ‘Trigger’. Nevertheless, its clever guitar hooks and continued outsider themes make it well worth listening out for when the alt-rockers visit the LCR.