Tony Allen

Don’t Kill My Vibe

Sigrid

Sigrid’s breakthrough single begins with a heavy, melancholic intro, before the empowering first chorus marks an uplift in mood. The Norwegian’s voice is pliable: sweet but with dashes of abrasion. After this grower, the 20-year-old’s is undoubtedly a name to note.

Chained to the Rhythm

Katy Perry (feat. Skip Marley)

Perry’s triumphant chart return is well worth the wait. Lyrically, this could be a 2017 update of ‘Last Friday Night’ with a political consciousness. Featuring a thumping reggae/dance bassline and fitting Marley cameo, this sees Perry at her dancefloor-ready best.

Beth Ramsay

Boyfriend

Marika Hackman

Emerging from the hazy siren sounds of her 2015 debut is Marika 2.0. ‘Boyfriend’ is an avalanching anthem of sapphic liberation with a gutsy, tongue-in-cheek tone. Featuring London pals The Big Moon and innuendo-driven dolphin screams, it’s a good one.

How Can I Compete

The Magic Gang

Prepare to salute your new summer soundtrack with this jaunty new release from beloved Brighton babes. Harking back to the jangly guitar melodies of their early single, ‘Jasmine’, this tune bites back just a little bit harder.

Alice Mortimer

Double Dutch

Superfood

In a dazzling return via Dirty Hit Records, indie group Superfood have dropped daydream cut ‘Double Dutch’ with a surprising swerve into synth-heavy electro-pop. Remaining as slouchy in style as their debut, but as a sample-driven banger, the now-duo demonstrate an exciting new direction.

Ego

Milky Chance

From their upcoming sophomore release, Blossom, German duo Milky Chance uncover upbeat bouncer ‘Ego’, which sounds exactly what you’d expect from MC 2.0. The track remains reggae-inspired and melodically funkadelic, wrapped up organically with Clemens Rehbein’s raspy trademark vocal.

Chris Grosset

Automaton

Jamiroquai

With fears that a revival of Jamiroquai would only be a ‘cash grab’ everyone’s favourite guilty pleasure had a lot to live up to. An intro of electronic disharmonies instantly separates away from these doubts delivering a rhythmical, hypnotising song with an energetic break down in the middle marking Jamiroquai’s return to form!

Hallelujah Money

Gorillaz

Gorillaz are back! Albarn and Hewlett’s virtual band, newly incarnated, have returned to their old habits of using other artist’s vocals to augment their song writing; in this case creating a soulful – if not a little understated – almost poetic song pulsating the vocals of Benjamin Clementine.