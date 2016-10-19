‘Gameshow’

Two Door Cinema Club

After what seemed like a mediocre return of the Irish trio; an insignificant, over-hyped comeback single ‘Are We Ready? (Wreck)’, and a 1975 mock-up in the form of ‘Bad Decisions’, the release of Two Door Cinema Club’s title track from their forthcoming record confirms a significantly more matured sound from their fast-footed pop roots. With driving bass climaxing into screeching guitar reminiscent of prime Arctic Monkeys, ‘Gameshow’ is simply four minutes of sublime indie-rock. – Alice Mortimer

‘Starboy’

The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

The first release from his forthcoming album, Candian R&B singer The Weeknd shifts from sexy, vocally-focused soul to slick pop perfection with the help of collaborators, electronic dance duo Daft Punk. Trickling rhythms, echoing synth and a catchy hook: “Look what you’ve done / I’m a motherfucking starboy”, drive this confident, electro-inspired banger. – Alice Mortimer

‘Haunt’

Banks

Sultry LA-based crooner Banks has come out all guns blazing with her sophomore LP, ‘The Altar’. This highlight is a brooding, understated bop, built on an infectious beat reminiscent of Drake’s ‘Too Good’. – Rory Horne

‘Cranes in the Sky’

Solange

The Knowles family does love a surprise album drop, as proven again this week by the release of Solange’s first LP in eight years, ‘A Seat at the Table’. ‘Cranes In The Sky’ is an instant highlight, a beautiful, soaring track written with legendary R&B hit-maker Raphael Siddiq. – Rory Horne

‘Stunt Queen’

Bloc Party

The new release from Bloc Party is one very in keeping with their latest album Hymns. The chirpy number with a clean and catchy guitar riff, although lacking oomph in the middle, has a strong start and end, Bloc Party are still a force to be reckoned with. – Chris Grosset

‘Around The World’

Kings of Leon

Upbeat indie in a vein not dissimilar to their other efforts over the last couple of years, though this is certainly no bad thing. The clarinet in the verses invokes funkier vibes than one might expect from KoL, and subtly keeps things fresh. – Dom Whiffen

‘Whiteout’

Warpaint

Kicking off their latest album in style, Warpaint once again demonstrate their talent in effortlessly pairing jangly guitar rhythms with siren-like harmonies in this atmospheric track. ‘Whiteout’ in its chaotic intensity finally manages to capture the vibrancy of their live performances. To quote the opening lyric, this is Warpaint really in their prime. – Beth Ramsay

‘8 (circle)’

Bon Iver

While initially the soft echoed vocals and lullaby-like tone fail to seem like too much of a departure from Bon Iver’s comfort zone, ‘8 (circle)’ is a refreshing release from the band. Having struggled to shake off the romantic, folksy image projected in their debut album, this experimental, upbeat track is a welcome change.