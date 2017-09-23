New Rules – Dua Lipa

Lipa became the first woman to top the UK singles chart on her own for nearly two years this summer thanks to her empowering anthem with an audacious video to match.

– Tony Allen

Everything Now – Arcade Fire

The undisputed song of the summer. The ABBA-esque melody and positive glam rock vision is enough to make any frown revert to a whopping grin.

– Alex Caesari

Angels/ Your Love – Mr Jukes

Former Bombay Bicycle Club singer Jack Steadman’s vocals take a back seat in his new jazz infused single ‘Angels/Your Love’, under his new pseudonym ‘Mr. Jukes.’ Jukes’ single gives a fresh spin to 70s jazz by combining samples of Jorge Lopez Ruiz with BJ The Chicago Kid’s RNB infused vocals. The result is a sensationally catchy 5-minute piece, ideal for the modern listener.

– Hali Brown-Onigbanjo

Reservoir – Pup

It’s a song about drinking with friends at a reservoir, so change ‘reservoir’ for ‘lake’ and you have a song just for UEA. But we can’t really do that, so we should just enjoy what the Canadian punk-rockers actually bestow upon the world

– Nick Mason

Mother Ethiopia – Paul Weller

Recorded with various collaborators, this catchy three-part single sees Weller wearing his latest influences very much on his sleeve. Perhaps not a permanent change of direction for the Modfather but an interesting African detour nonetheless.

– Tony Allen