The Last of Us: Part II

When The Last of Us was released six years ago, it struck the world with storm, remaining upon the lips of gamers and the public alike. Now, in 2019, its popularity has arguably risen over most other zombie-apocalypse tales, such as The Walking Dead – especially with the upcoming release of The Last of Us: Part II. Naughty Dog will be taking us into the bloody and ferocious lives of Ellie and Joel some time this year – here at Venue, we can hardly contain our excitement.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Many gamers may not have heard of this title during 2018, but Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is definitely one to watch out for this year. Releasing in March, and created by FromSoftware – the developers of Dark Souls and Bloodborne – this game is perfect for any obsessed with action-adventure and stories of revenge. Set in stunning sixteenth-century Japan, there’s high hopes for its beauty, too.

Life is Strange 2 – Episodes 2 to 5

A few issues back we reviewed the first episode of Dontnod Entertainment’s Life is Strange 2 and since have been longing for the next episode to be released. This month, it finally will be: on 24 January gamers will be able to continue the story of Sean and Daniel’s paranormal troubles in the bleakness of American suburbia and wild.