On Sunday, as I was perched on my sofa with my Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a cup of tea that my Mum had brewed, I felt rather like royalty – quite apt for what I was about to watch for the next hour.

A few weeks ago we saw the return of ITV’s hotly anticipated historical drama, Victoria. With the first series gaining rave reviews, and with more than a few million households tuning in for the premiere, the second season had a lot to live up to.

The end of the first series saw some large transformations in the Queen’s household; Mr Francatelli, the dishy Italian chef, left the kitchen when his proposals to run away together were rejected by Ms Skerrett; Sir Robert Peel drew ever-closer to Prince Albert in their growing friendship; and the Queen herself successfully gave birth to her’s and Albert’s first-born child, Victoria, much to Lord Cumberland’s disappointment.

Series two picks up around six weeks after Queen Victoria has had her baby. Despite her household insisting that she rests – even pushing her around the house in a wheelchair – Victoria refuses, and returns to her royal duties as soon as possible. However, what she doesn’t know is that whilst she has been off-duty, and her doting husband, Albert, has been managing her affairs, he has also been concealing secrets. Cautious that he would make her ill with worry, he chooses to refrain from telling the Queen distressing news about her British soldiers in Afghanistan. Instead, he confides in his new friend and Prime Minister, Sir Robert Peel – which does not please Victoria at all.

In true brazen Victoria-fashion, unable to change official affairs, or the fact that Albert’s family have descended on the palace for the Christening of the Princess Royal, the Queen asserts her authority within the household instead – demanding that her former chef, Francatelli return to her kitchen, and inviting the fierce Duchess of Buccleuch into her house as her new Mistress of the Robes – finding comfort in her authoritative decisions whilst Albert controls official decisions.

Episode two is then aptly named The Green-Eyed Monster. Still struggling to come to terms with her recent birth, and concerned that she may be pregnant again, Victoria becomes suspicious of Albert and his new interest, Lady Lovelace – an attractive, extremely intelligent mathematician. Playing with fire, Victoria then returns to Brockett Hall to find Lord Melbourne and ask for his advice on marriage, and whether she should be worried about Albert’s desires for a large family. Assuring her that there is nothing to worry about and sending her back home, you can’t help but wish that history could re-write itself, and to see Victoria return home with Melbourne, instead of Albert – who is becoming a bit unlikeable with his new-found power when he refuses to return to the palace after he is demanded by the Queen. As the two had such an on-screen chemistry that dominated the first series, it is such a shame to see Melbourne brush her away in the second, despite him simply respecting the Queen’s new life.

Still worried, Victoria is then reassured by Lady Lovelace herself, who reveals that she is mother to three children when she visits her workplace. Yet, rather than calming her, this new-found knowledge simply haunts Victoria, now knowing that she is pregnant for a second time. Concerned that it will dominate her reign and life, it raises the question which still resonates with many women today – can you make the most of your career whilst having a family?

With domestic life clashing with official duties, the tremors for an explosive climax have certainly began to appear in the second series. Will an already powerful friendship between Peel and Albert test Victoria’s wishes? Can Victoria learn to love motherhood as much as she does her dear Dash? And will Lord Melbourne stick around? Not to mention all the other trivialities that are occurring in life downstairs. Will Francatelli and Skerrett ever find happiness together? Can Penge ever crack a smile? And what dark secrets may the new timid dresser, Cleary, hold?

Whatever the answer to those questions and many more may be, there is no doubt that Victoria is set to wow the audiences once again. With special guests appearing and explosive spoilers appearing all over the web, it is clear that this show is set to dominate the critic’s charts as one of the top royal and historical dramas.