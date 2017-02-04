In a music buying industry dominated by streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, vinyl has managed to stake its place as a nostalgic, cultural product in the physical music market. According to the BPI, 2016 brought more than 3.2 million UK record sales, which is 53% more than the previous year and places UK vinyl sales at its highest in 25 years.

Many have speculated on the sudden resurgence of vinyl, highlighting its rise parallel to the current retro craze; with old artists bringing out new music and young artists producing on the basis of nostalgic 70s and 80s style. Vinyl’s imperfect, warm and immersive sound is often thought as complimented most by classic sounds and old school production styles. Therefore, with the resurgence of retro music itself, 2016’s top vinyl sales include David Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Mix 1-, a compilation of various 70s rock and soul artists appearing in the Marvel film.

However, vinyl is now reaching a far wider audience than this. With the majority of new releases coming out on vinyl and its availability in a vast amount of high-street chains like Sainsbury’s, Tiger, and Urban Outfittters – people of all ages and genre-preferences are buying up records.

So, it surely comes down to the cultural value and ritual of listening to vinyl. Music listeners have been far removed from the physical product of music for a while now, even more so with the recent abundance of streaming services. This instant and easy source to billions of tracks, ‘genius’ recommendations, and ‘perfect’ digital sound, has deprived listeners of the value of actually discovering, buying, and owning a piece of music. LPs fill in this gap with their contrasting wholeness, fragility, and collective worth.

Artists have always emphasized the narrative power of song placement in an album, from Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon to recently J.Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only. Vinyl takes full advantage of this, as the careful process of removing the record from the sleeve and placing the needle discourages skipping tracks, allowing for a more thoughtful and appreciative listen.

For some, though, it’s simply about making a statement. In a BBC survey, 48% of vinyl buyers did not play the vinyl they bought, and 7% didn’t even own a turntable. Instead of the musical experience, the popularity comes from the artistic value of sleeve designs and the expressive quality of owning certain artists’ records.

While there are many reasons for the comeback of vinyl, most come down to the listener’s appreciation of the artist’s creative ability in the extensive production of an album – something which streaming services lack in providing.