That time of year is upon us folks! The NME awards tour is back and kicking off with a superb line up of quality new bands; headliners Blossoms fresh from their debut album release in 2016, supported by emerging performers Cabbage and Rory Wynne. On their colossal twelve-date tour around the country, the NME awards will head to Norwich’s LCR on the 27th of March.

Quickly making a household name for their unique blend of synth pop and dreamy vocals, Blossoms are as excited as we are to be part of a brilliant emerging line-up – “We are really proud to be part of such a prestigious tour, and to be in the company of two real, great, bands.” This show is not to be missed – the awards concert has famously previously hosted high-calibre bands such as Florence and The Machine, The Killers and Arctic Monkeys. It’s safe to say that when selecting their line-up, the NME awards are definite pros at recognising soon-to-be superstar talent.

The VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017 dates:

Thursday 16th March – Keele University Ballroom, Staffordshire

Friday 17th March – Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

Saturday 18th March – Brighton Dome, Brighton

Monday 20th March – Engine Shed, Lincoln

Tuesday 21st March – Lemon Grove, Exeter

Thursday 23rd March – Roundhouse, London

Friday 24th March – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

Saturday 25th March – Tramshed, Cardiff

Monday 27th March – The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

Wednesday 29th March – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Thursday 30th March – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

Friday 31st March – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle