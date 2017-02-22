That time of year is upon us folks! The NME awards tour is back and kicking off with a superb line up of quality new bands; headliners Blossoms fresh from their debut album release in 2016, supported by emerging performers Cabbage and Rory Wynne. On their colossal twelve-date tour around the country, the NME awards will head to Norwich’s LCR on the 27th of March.
Quickly making a household name for their unique blend of synth pop and dreamy vocals, Blossoms are as excited as we are to be part of a brilliant emerging line-up – “We are really proud to be part of such a prestigious tour, and to be in the company of two real, great, bands.” This show is not to be missed – the awards concert has famously previously hosted high-calibre bands such as Florence and The Machine, The Killers and Arctic Monkeys. It’s safe to say that when selecting their line-up, the NME awards are definite pros at recognising soon-to-be superstar talent.
The VO5 NME Awards Tour 2017 dates: