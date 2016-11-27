When torn between the choice of a bracing winter wind or a snuggly duvet to wrap yourself up in, it’s no wonder that many of us struggle to find the motivation to wake up in the morning – except if you’re jolted awake by a sense of sudden panic when faced with a 9am lecture. So how do you wake up to be the best version of yourself, rather than the one being half dragged out of bed for brunch rather than breakfast?

Arguably it all starts with a good night’s sleep. It makes sense that if you’re going to bed far too late then your body will rebel against the incessant beeping of your alarm. Establishing a good evening routine is just as important as your morning one; the more sleep you get and the better the quality of your sleep, the less of a struggle it’ll be to relinquish your cosy bed.

Research has suggested that we should avoid using our electronic devices just before we tuck in for the night, as the light from the screens can trick our brains into thinking that it’s daytime and that we should be awake. So, try swapping your Facebook feed or your Kindle for a paperback in order to wind down during the evening, and steer clear from caffeinated drinks, opt for hot chocolate or herbal tea instead. Stick to a good night-time routine and you’ll feel refreshed and able to conquer the world in the morning!

If after a good night’s sleep your bed is still preferable to going outside in the wind and rain, then your issue may be a motivational one. Perhaps that one lecture you have is one that you find yourself nodding off in anyways, or your seminar is a lot later in the day, so you can afford to have a lie-in for a bit longer? As tempting as it may seem to stay in bed, think of all the potential things that you could achieve in that time!

Essays, laundry, binge-watching your favourite shows… the list is endless. Your time is yours after all, do you really want to sleep it all away? For many, planning your time in advance is a great idea as you can set yourself achievable goals, giving you another reason to get out of bed in the morning. However you want to organise your time, be it by creating daily lists, keeping a diary or using a weekly planner, it can really help you find the motivation to get out of bed and prepare yourself for your lectures and seminars.

So, you now have a little checklist of goals to achieve throughout the day, what next? Well when it comes to setting your alarm, choose a time and stick to it – avoid that seductive snooze button as it will just continue to disrupt your sleep. Eventually after sticking to a bedtime and wakeup routine, your body clock will naturally adapt to it, so you should be able to wake up of your own accord without the aid of an alarm clock.

Try not to miss breakfast – undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. If you’re fed up of cereal every day, don’t despair, there are so many breakfasts to choose from, from the classic full English, to porridge, fruit, pancakes, toast…we could go on till lunchtime. Have fun with breakfast and relish in the variety of choice available to you. Plus, if anything, breakfast will certainly give you that extra boost in the mornings to cope with those 9 am lectures, especially if you add in some extra caffeine.

Perhaps try some physical exercise in the morning, making you more alert for the day ahead. Whether it be a walk or a run, a full gym workout, or maybe even a cheeky boogie in your pyjamas whilst listening to your favourite music, some physical activity will certainly wake you up.

Whilst your bed may still look cosy, hopefully with these suggestions you’ll be able to resist it till the day draws to a close again.