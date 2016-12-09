Vagina. Clitoris. Vulva. What is it about these words that causes unrivalled shame and outrage everywhere they go? This was the question that faced fans of Watch Dogs 2 last week, when a player discovered and was promptly banned for posting a screenshot of a dead prostitute’s fully-modelled vulva. This naturally caused a massive outcry amongst PlayStation users: partly because of the ridiculousness of the ban, and partly because, well, it was a screenshot of a dead prostitute’s vulva.

The dev team’s determination to outdo GTA in all its vulgarity is likely responsible for the decision to model prostitutes with crotchless panties (and in hideous textures reminiscent of a bathroom rug, I might add). But it is less the fact that a visible vulva was present in the game and more that the devs ignored that it was obviously going to be only be discovered as a result of, to put it bluntly, murdering women on the street and looking up their skirts.

Was this supposed to be important to a game about hacking your way through urban Chicago? Was this supposed to be entertaining? What kind of tasteless designer decided that murdering prostitutes should be rewarded with a glimpse of the corpse’s vagina?

Granted, the recently released game (which has seen an 80% decrease in sales, according to Eurogamer, compared to the original Watch Dogs) most likely anticipated the scandal which has caused a media-storm of attention towards it.

But what is more interesting was the eventual response from the Watch Dogs team: the removal of the vagina from the game, but (and this is a big but) the modelled penises are here to stay.

So why is it that the penises can stay when the vaginas have to go? The answer, of course, is that the vagina is simply more taboo. An audience can easily tell the difference between a penis that is ‘ready-to-go’, and one which is intended for comedy. A vagina meanwhile is, sadly, much more mysterious, and so the contexts in which they are seen become far more important. The trouble is that Watch Dogs 2 also contains nudists: naked men and women, harmlessly hanging around in their back gardens, engaging in flaccidly non-sexual activities that couldn’t possibly offend an onlooker.

But my indignation that games shouldn’t be able to contain vaginas was even further cock-blocked this week with the release of Genital Jousting: a party game that involves players wriggling around as giant comic penises and attempting to ejaculate into the butts of their friends. Get this: despite being called ‘Genital’ Jousting, it doesn’t contain vaginas.

Devastating.

Perhaps games have not yet reached the maturity required to deploy tasteful vaginas, but I would hope that anyone could tell the difference between revealing them via crotchless panties to the most voyeuristically-motivated of players, and simply having them as a model beneath the clothes of female NPCs – no different to the male avatars. It feels like a step backwards to simply remove vaginas from Watch Dogs 2, and a shame that the devs couldn’t make a decision as simple as remodelling the prostitutes with more sensible underwear.

Is it wrong to say that I want to have my penis and vagina too?

Yes?

Well then I guess I’ll just have to wait.