I stand

among

the

branches.

If I close my eyes there’s only green;

only the tang of pine and the calculated creaking

of wood as the boy I know lifts himself higher.

We are giants.

But then, all too abruptly, I hear sirens and car exhausts

and mid-noughties hits from a neighbour’s window.

They go from muffled and distant to

Here & Now.

Tree sap sticks to my palm during the descent,

filling in

the lines.

(The conifer overlooks an estate now.

I don’t feel nearly as big.)