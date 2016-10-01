Despite an impressive catalogue of films released over the last decade, German cinema remains unable to gain any real traction with international audiences. The limited success of German cinema abroad, however, is by no means a reflection on the creativity or ingenuity of German filmmakers. Although sometimes criticised for its restricted and repetitive thematic representation of ‘the war and the wall’, Germany’s turbulent and disturbed history offers a broad scope for cinematic exploration. The following is a brief overview of a few personal favourites to introduce you to the hidden world of German cinema.

Das Experiment

Based on the Stanford Prison Experiment of 1971, this film hinges on a socio-scientific investigation of 20 men placed in an elaborately constructed mock prison. The experiment divides the men; half chosen to assume the role of prison guards, whilst the others pose as prisoners.

Das Experiment imagines beyond the actual events, elaborating on what would have happened if researchers had completely lost control of the experiment. The film is intense and claustrophobic throughout, posing some unsettling questions to its viewers. Can human behaviour be determined by the uniforms we wear? In the right circumstances, do all people have the capacity to commit terrible crimes? Despite being a welcome break from the war and the wall for many, I feel obliged to question whether this film is more chilling because of the thematic parallels to Germany’s past. Das Experiment not only explores the roles of victims and perpetrators, but also addresses the responsibility of the bystander.

Free Rainer: Dein Fernsehen Lügt

Rainer, a self- absorbed reality television producer, has earned his millions by creating the same socially irresponsible and mindless dross that we have become accustomed to in recent television. After he is involved in an accident that changes his way of thinking, he is determined to spark a cultural revolution.

Intelligent, subversive, and furiously cynical about contemporary society, the film concerns itself with the struggle between morality and money. Critics and audience opinions on this film, however, are a long way from unanimous. Nevertheless, the fact that Free Rainer received such a broad range of critical reactions is proof enough that it accomplished its goal: to make a film that allows for creativity and individuality and to find expression in a medium that should serve us, not enslave us. Free Rainer is a wild piece of German cinema, with a strong social and political message at its core.

Das Leben Der Anderen

My last choice takes us to the heart of the communist regime in East Germany during the Cold War, and gives a sobering insight into one of the most feared institutions of the government.

Appropriately set in 1984, this Orwellian political thriller traces the gradual disillusionment of Gerd Wiesler, a highly skilled officer who has devoted his life to the Stasi. Tasked with conducting surveillance on a likeable bohemian writer and his lover, Wiesler monitors them by eavesdropping and recording their most private moments. Wiesler gradually becomes absorbed by their way of life, and, having prided himself on his unfaltering commitment to the socialist cause, finds himself at a moral crossroads. As we follow his small act of rebellion inside the enormous cog of the East German communist regime, it becomes clear that this unique film is a gripping and un-missable tribute to the power of liberal humanism.