The recommendation to lower grades for ‘disadvantaged’ students is well-intentioned, but how would you distinguish between the needy and the negligent? How would you decide who is doomed to fail without government intervention?

Such measures would do little to address the widening class gap in the UK. They don’t improve matters for the 3.9 million children who lived in poverty in 2014-15.

By the time students are old enough to attend university, these measures act as a band-aid over a gaping wound. All this would do is inflate universities’ figures, giving everyone the illusion of progress.

Bumping down a grade requirement for a prestigious university?

Cheap and quick. Improving state education and providing opportunities for those living in poverty? Expensive and time-consuming. You can see why so many insitiutions could prefer the quick fix.

However, we should focus on equality of opportunity, not equality of outcome. Quotas now act as a mark of success when we should care more about innovation.

These skewed priorities only force change when change should not be forced; true progress takes time. The measure recommended by the group only detracts from the underlying issues leading to class disparity.

