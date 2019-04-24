We’ve made it. A month into uni. Well done everyone, particularly third years, because I think we need all the positive reinforcement we can get. First years still have the glow of a new city and second years, well, you seem fine without it. Campus is no longer nursing freshers’ week hangovers but headaches from our actual degrees, and I think it’s about time. Uni is about the degree – right?

Last week, the ambitious among us found ourselves at the Careers Fair, which I can only sum up as societies fair hysteria mixed with representatives from the finance sector. While I filled my free tote bag with pens, a flask and two notepads, I also noted down a couple of potential career paths – an hour well spent. News looks at the event and how helpful campus found it. The English students among us (me very much included) may have found ourselves in the wrong room.

This issue, Sport have match reports, society interviews and a brief overview of the last few weeks. If it involved exercise and UEA, you’ll certainly find it here. I particularly enjoyed Senior Sports Editor Meyzi Adoni’s article where she interviews the Salsa Soc. I always meant to join and this may have convinced me to actually leave the Media Office. Meyzi writes in a way even I can understand, a person who thought ultimate frisbee involved a really big frisbee. So certainly check that one out on page x.

Though Concrete has been doing more than taking up a big chunk of my careers fair CV chat. We have tried to make a difference this Black History Month. While I am proud of our increasingly diverse team, to say we represent everyone simply isn’t true, which isn’t good enough.

Speaking to Features Editor Chloe Howcroft, Yinbo Yu, NUS International Students’ Officer and former Activities and Opportunities Officer at UEA, said ‘If you walk into the Media Offices of student newspapers, it’s all white. If you look at the writers, it’s all white.’ And he is totally right.

So we are making big changes. I have made diversity a fundamental part of how we operate, not just an aim or a box to tick but a practice that we are continually addressing to make sure we are doing it right. Part of this is our work with Creative Access, a charity who help foster BAME talent across the media industries, providing fair opportunities to everyone. Chloe Howcroft speaks to Creative Access on how we hope to work with them this year. We want to do better, if you have any thoughts on how we could, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

As always, keep up to date with everything we do, particularly this Wednesday when we will find out if we won our BBC award. (Didn’t you hear? The BBC are big fans). If you fancy tuning into us via audio, listen into Livewire at 5pm on Tuesdays. Want to see our pretty faces? Check out our video content coming soon, thanks to UEA TV. We pride ourselves on print, but now you have the choice.