Marty Ruczynska spoke to some upcoming graduates about their post-university plans:

Travelling/Taking a year out

“A few months ago, I was still sure I wanted to continue my education and get a Master’s degree. However, after debating it back and forth, I think taking a year out and travelling will be what’s best for me. I study Film & Creative Writing, and I’m just not sure which one I want to concentrate on whilst furthering my studies. I love both equally, but third year has shown me I should put more of focus on only one of them, as then I’ll be able to develop my skills the most. Ideally, I’d love to work in scriptwriting, but having my own young adult novel published wouldn’t be too bad either. But right now, I’m going to take a year out, most likely travel and work on my decision.”

Anonymous, Film & Creative Writing

Grad Schemes

“After I graduate this summer, I’ll be working for Unilever on their Future Leaders Programme in Marketing. I chose Unilever’s grad scheme as I’ll be able to develop my professional skills while working on some of the world’s most recognised brands. Within marketing there are many roles, and on the UFLP you rotate every nine months, with the opportunity to work abroad! I wanted to work in marketing for Unilever as they are the second-largest advertiser in the world, and as a company they are commited to creating a better, healthier and happier world. In the summer of my 2nd year I did a Summer Placement at Unilever’s Global HQ, and worked on the brand development of Radox. At the end of my placement I was fasttracked to the assessment centre. One of the best parts is the free Ben and Jerry’s and the hairdressers in the UK office!”

Chloe Critchely, English Literature

Finding a job

“Last summer, before going into my third year, I did work experience within HR company near where I live. I realised that even though I love law, Human Resources is more of my thing. After graduation, I’m aiming to either find a grad scheme or a job, that’ll allow me to develop my HR skills further. Many companies offer paying for your CIPD training and qualification as you work for them, so finding one that’d provide that is something that’s really important to me. Initially, I might move back home to do that, but eventually I’d like to live in London and work in a big firm.”

Corinne Frame, Law