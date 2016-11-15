When you meet your boyfriend of six years through a game, and have a lifetime of guildies and raids to remember, it’s pretty hard not to say that World of Warcraft is special to me. Stormwind Vets represent.

– Helen Jones

Playing through every second of Pokemon Blue together with my sister. She would come up with a nickname for each pokémon, and get really upset whenever team rocket appeared. To this day, on the few occasions when we’re home at the same time, we still play side by side.

– Dougie Dodds

Does scrabble count? Because years and years of winning against my brother has made me love it (and means I only ever play him now). In retrospect, i’m not actually that good at scrabble. I’m not sure I’ve ever won without cheating, by choosing the letters I need out of the bag. Harry, if you’re reading this- i’m not sorry.

– Emily Mildren

Many of my childhood memories are centred around games. I once played Monopoly every day with my brother and friends for about four months. I like to think the experience has changed our lives in one way or another, for better or for worse.

– Sam Whitelaw