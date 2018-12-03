Above all, student journalism has taught me the following: you can’t chase a story in heels and a thick skin is as vital to your job as a pen. Luckily, this isn’t my first rodeo and I have both.

Each week in Concrete is different, and this was no exception. We reached a record number of shares on a Comment article titled ‘Trump: wrongly portrayed?’

We received considerable backlash for printing the article which contained views aligning with right-wing values, and I’d like to make a few things clear. Concrete is responsible for sharing the opinions of our student society, catering to a diverse campus with eclectic interests. Exclusively printing the views of the editorial team would be a misrepresentation of our students – not to mention rather dull.

That by no means suggests we accept hate speech, prejudice or discrimination. We have always been clear on where we draw the line. Comment allows for a difference in opinion and debate, had I seen the article shared in News I would have been equally up in arms. But it wasn’t.

I encourage those who wrote Facebook comments like ‘what garbage editorial control’ to get in touch. Just like my paper, I am open to discussion. I want to hear your views and ideas, I’ll even print them.

Tamar Moshkovitz has written a powerful response to the original article which intelligently tackles the role of the media at the heart of the Trump issue. I encourage you to find it on page 16.

As a reminder of the breadth of topics our newspaper tackles, George Goldberg’s Global spread covers everything. From Asia to Africa, Europe to North America, the worldwide round-up puts a lot into perspective on page 8.

Before we all head home for Christmas, I hope to see some of you at the Media Ball. As a pre warning – I will be wearing heels, so please try not to do anything scandalous or newsworthy. Just for one night, just for me?

As it’s our last issue of the year, I’d like to wish you a Merry Christmas on behalf of the whole Concrete team. I look forward to sharing the latest in student news and views next term. I’ll put my thick skin away until then.