My childhood was filled with literature; my dad collected contemporary fiction and my mum would take my brother and I to plays with family friends on weekends and holidays. From a young age I devoured book after book, often getting into trouble at school for reading under the table in maths and science classes. I loved Jacqueline Wilson and listened to cassettes by AA Milne before I went to sleep. Every evening I would sit in bed with my mum and we’d read together.

I love literature for the feeling of being completely immersed in a text and invested in the characters and plot. Books are a form of escape that take you into an alternate reality, a different world where everything concerning you is dispelled from your mind. That is why I chose to study English Literature; because reading and studying texts has always been something that has come naturally to me and that I have loved. I am imaginative, and struggled with science based subjects at school. Dropping these after GCSE and focusing on classes that I enjoyed was much more enjoyable and fulfilling.

A-level English literature offered more scope for individualism. Now, having finished my first year at UEA, I have realised that the opportunities for research and new or differing opinions are boundless. Context and analysis also provides a more in depth discovery of a text; I could read T.S. Eliot’s The Waste Land for pleasure and enjoy it, but I could also equally enjoy it at a different level through studying it in class.

One of the challenges I have found with studying English Literature at degree level is that the contact hours are minimal and, consequently, a vast amount of the course is independent study. This can be difficult because it demands a lot more motivation and time management. However, this will hopefully be beneficial in the future, especially if I decide to pursue a career in writing or journalism.