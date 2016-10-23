Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children magical film, directed by Tim Burton, featuring Jake (Asa Butterfield), a young boy who discovers the fantastical world of ‘peculiarities’ through his grandfather’s old letters and stories. Set in a time loop on 3rd September 1940, the audience is thrown into wartime Britain in Cairnholm Island. The circularity of being stuck in this period is interesting because the viewer gains real insight into what life was like in the midst of war. This is not only a journey of self-discovery for Jake, but also an encounter with a surreal and mystical fantasy world populated by children with different powers: invisibility, controlling air, extreme strength and exhaling bees. Not long after meeting these children, Jake finds himself involved in a sinister plot to battle the villains who hope to kill these peculiarities.

The movie succeeds as an aesthetic spectacle for viewers as its visual effects are stunning, specifically when demonstrating all of the children’s magical abilities. Emma Bloom perfectly embodies the unusual but powerful supernatural ability: she floats and has to wear heavy lead boots to keep her secured to the ground. One of the most memorable moments of the film depicts Jake holding Emma on a rope as she puts a squirrel back into the tree as part of her daily routine. The blossoming romance between Jake and Emma is especially exciting, with the subtle flirtations and intimate moments gradually building as the narrative continues.

The ending takes the audience into the middle of the action as Jake and his entourage of peculiarities fight the villains who want to consume their eyes. This is an extraordinary story of friendship and engaging sentimentality shown between Jake’s grandfather and Miss Peregrine as we are literally taken back in time to save the present and re discover the past.