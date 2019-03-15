Students gathered on campus today at the Square in quiet, respectful action to show the strength of feeling in the UEA community surrounding student mental health support.

The gathering was planned by the Students’ Union to allow students to be with other students and show solidarity, after the death of an LDC first-year student. Theo Brennan Hulme is the fourth student at to have died at UEA in ten months.

On Wednesday night, the Union’s Student Officer Committee met to talk about what they can do next for the UEA community, today’s gathering was a way to let students mourn and express their feelings towards UEA’s mental health services.

The Student Officers said over the coming weeks they will release more details on what they’re calling on from the University. “This includes better training for advisors, more counsellors, mental health first aid training as well as issues raised in the growing change.org petition,

“In the meantime, please contact Student Support Services if you need support. Now more than ever, we need to be there for one another, so look out for your housemates, your coursemates, your friends.”

Those attending the gathering took pebbles from the Hive and wrote messages of support, their names, or the name of someone they love.

Students then gathered in the square for a physical sit in to let the University know mental health matters to them.

Since the death of Theo Brennan Hulme, the University has announced it will be increasing its investment in student support services by 250,000 pounds.

However for some students, the investment is too little too late. Away from the square to allow other students to express their emotions peacefully, the newly established group Notsofuckingwonderful protested more aggressively outside the Vice Chancellor’s office.

(Trigger Warning: the photo below contains sensitive language about suicide.)

–

–

–

–

–

You can contact SSS, by calling 01603 592761 or emailing studentsupport@uea.ac.uk. A full list of support services available can be found here.

Alternatively you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 24-hours a day or email jo@samaritans.org