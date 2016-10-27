Those famous last words spoken by Welsh Conservative leader Andrew Davies appear to be ringing true…

As the price of food soars, we are now facing Brexit breakfasts. Fluctuations in the value of the pound after the UK’s departure from the EU have led to a range of price increases. Although supermarket giant Tesco have managed to keep Marmite on our shelves at the same price, for many of us, this was the first real life taste of Brexit we have had.

The threat of pricey Marmite seemed to resonate with the public – but why? Forget trade deals, international relations and foreign direct investment – Brexit is now threatening to compromise our breakfasts. Like Marmite, it is leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of many.

After campaigns involving buses and billboards, the decision to leave the EU in June was pivotal for the UK. But, Article 50 still has not been properly declared. With such a close vote, the referendum has divided the UK, and many are crying out at the result. But, statistics suggest that it really wasn’t the student population who voted to leave the EU, and for many of us, this Marmite madness was the first real taste of Brexit we have had, with large companies taking advantage of the UK’s falling market. Often falsely dubbed as the politically uninterested, students were in fact one of the most active groups in the remain campaign, especially here at UEA. Whether on social media or discussing issues with their peers the issue of Brexit was in constant conversation. Research from the London School of Economics indicates that from the 18-24 age bracket voting attendance was double the initial figures that were reported.

It is therefore hard to stomach the effects of Brexit when it was not what the majority of us wanted. Through our stomachs and wallets, we are feeling the pinch of Brexit. With high shopping costs, fuelled by leaving the EU, students may have to turn to own brand and not have their beloved Marmite. Imports and exports being affected mean that Marmite might not be as secure in our cupboards as we once thought. Student loans are restrictive enough without the added stress of expensive spreads. The thought of living differently, with a temporary reduction in stock on the shelves and the gradual but persistent rising prices, has shown us what a post-brexit life could be like. Why should we suffer basic breakfasts because of Brexit?

Marmite is known to have divided the country, only beaten by the division over the UK’s position in the EU.