A window has blown off a room in Nelson court leaving it open to damage from Storm Doris.

Harry, Jacob, Jordan and Georgia, who are all first years living in Nelson Court, spoke to Concrete earlier this evening. They said: “the window was hanging from the latch earlier this afternoon [pictured]. It then fell off entirely — we didn’t hear it. Somebody knocked on the ground floor window earlier and said it had fallen out.

“It took two of us to carry the window in.”

The girl who occupies the room is currently away, and as her room is locked the rest of the flat are unable to enter and secure her belongings or move her valuables from the window sill. They said: “We called security and were told ‘all our people are busy at Crome Court.’

“She keeps all her stuff on her window sill.”

According to the flat the room has been left unsecured for over an hour.

Responding to Concrete’s request for comment, the university said: “Due to the extremely high winds, a Nelson Court second-floor window frame became loose and, as a result, the window fell onto the grass below.

“No one was injured and the glass was not damaged, and Security staff have secured the flat and its belongings. A glazier is on the way and it is expected the window will be repaired soon.”