World War II was a pivotal event in the modern history of social change. In many ways, it was the changes that took place in World War II that led to todays array of LGBTQ communities and movements. The war allowed for liberation, and revealed that among the millions of young men and women who were thrust into the largest military organisation in America’s history, there were hundreds of thousands who felt, or where about to discover that they felt, same-sex attraction. As we know, several post war novels explore the theme of same-sex attraction: John Horne Burns’ The Gallery (1947), Loren Wahl’s The Invisible Glass (1950), and Lonnie Coleman’s Ship Company (1955).

Yet most readers are unaware of a realistic WWII novel of superb quality that rejects stereotypes and provides a testimony to many male veterans. The novel is Wingmen by former Navel officer, Ensan Case. I found this book hidden in Norwich’s second hand bookshop and finished it within a weekend; I could not put it down. It is a beautifully written and extremely thought provoking novel about homosexual love and relationships during war time. It provides a fascinating insight into the complexities of homosocial spaces and bonds at a time when homophobia was rife. It also deserves to be recognised as an effective narrative of combat during WWII.

When researching the author Ensan Case, I found that he was an ex-Navel officer who wrote Wingmen when he was just twenty-eight and still in the military. Avon Books published his work for one print run but as sales stopped Case went on to other pursuits. However, back in 2010 when Case Googled Wingmen on a whim, he was astounded to find that the novel had become a cult classic and was hugely popular.

As I did more research into Case’s life I discovered a true story that changed how I viewed Wingmen. The story is about a man, known here as Jack, who was an army air force piolet in 1941. Jack was a highly decorated and well known soldier; he was also one of the Army’s first ever aces (an ace is someone who has brought down more that five enemy planes). When the war ended Jack returned to civilian life where he became a successful business owner. (If anyone reading this article has read Wingmen, I am sure you are beginning to see the similarities to this story and Case’s).

When Jack left the military he wrote a book about his experience in the war as a womanising, heavy drinking, hell-for –leather fighting pilot breaking all the rules in search of a good time. This was all true of course, except for one detail: there were no women in the real story. Jack had been in a relationship with one of his piolets throughout the war. Ensan never asked Jack what happened to the piolet and Jack never mentioned it, but he manoeuvred successfully through civilian life as an unmarried man with a close and life long male companion.

In 2015 Case wrote a letter saying: “Jack gave me the greatest accolade an author can receive: he told me that Jack and Fred’s story had been his story as well, and he regretted being unable to be honest with the world.”

I have written here about Jack because, for me, this story really demonstrates how far we now have come, forty years from when this book was first published. Of course, we still have a long way to go, but this beautiful novel , set in a time of war and desperation, shows us that the struggle for people to be together, and to love each other, during a time of intense homophobia was not in vain.

I feel this book has a lot to tell us not just about the underground world that became more prominent in WWII, but today’s community and society as well. Wingmen is a remarkable and valuable novel that I am so glad I discovered. The social and psychological insight the novel provides is just as significant today as it was when the book was first was published back in the 20th century. Time has only increased this significance.

In 2014 Wingmen was re-published as an e-book, and is now easily available to read. I would highly recommend Wingmen as not only a love story but an accurate portrayal of the desperation that war brings.