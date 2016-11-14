As the clocks went back last week, it was a reminder that the summer has finally drawn to a close and the winter months are upon us. This is an exciting time for many, not just because of the extra hour we get to stay in bed but because Christmas is fast approaching.

However, for Wayne Morris, Support Worker, Bury St Edmunds, the clocks going back was a time he dreaded. The 44-year-old suffers from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) commonly referred to as the ‘winter depression’ and affects 1 in 3 people in the UK.

“The first time it really hit me was in 1986 – I was fourteen years old and distinctly remember one Christmas. I can’t even describe the feeling. It was a weird feeling. I knew I didn’t like Christmas and maybe that’s why I’ve never really liked winter. I felt so detached from myself,” he said.

Derived from the USA in the 1980’s, seasonal affective disorder can take many forms and the extremity can depend on the individual. It is often triggered by a lack of sunlight, which can impact parts of the brain responsible for sleep, appetite and mood making our bodies want to go into a hibernation state.

“You were in darkness for so many weeks. I would go to work in the dark and then come home in the dark,” Wayne adds.

Wayne usually starts getting symptoms of SAD at the beginning of October where he becomes short-tempered during the day and explains getting heavy oppressive feelings which often give him headaches.

“I feel sluggish in the mornings and find it extremely difficult to get up. I’ve never had it as bad to say I couldn’t function but it is definitely harder to get through the day.”

Whilst it can be treated medically, the support worker explains that it is the natural remedies that make the difference and explains that becoming a support worker for adults with learning disabilities has helped him begin to embrace this time of year.

“I’m doing something that takes attention off myself and it has given me a sense of purpose. I know not everyone suffers and a lot of people get excited. I try and put my own pet hates aside and input joy and happiness instead. I would go as far as saying it has been a life changing career choice as I have got back a sense of worth and gratification.”

The Royal College of Psychiatrists recommends that SAD sufferers get as much natural light as possible using light therapy. This treatment uses infrared light to mimic the sun rays and if used for 30-60 minutes a day, symptoms of SAD are said to improve within 2 weeks.

Despite purchasing an SAD light in a bid to try and help the symptoms, Wayne decided not to continue with light therapy and to simply follow a strict diet and exercise regime.

“I think some people think using an SAD light will completely illuminate the disorder which isn’t true. I used diet and exercise and it really helped me.”

SAD is becoming more recognised with charities such as MIND getting on board to provide a support network to share experiences so that people no longer have to suffer alone.

“It’s good to see that awareness is greater now than before. I strongly believe talking about it will get me through the winter months ahead.”