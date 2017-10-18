Emergency services were called to the UEA Broad this afternoon, following reports of someone seen in the lake.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary said services were called to the university at around 2.40pm in response to concerns for the safety of a woman seen in the lake.

They said the individual was rescued from the water and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Three fire engines and an air ambulance were seen arriving on campus.

The university tweeted that they were aware of an incident at the Broad. They said: “We are aware of an incident at the UEA Broad, emergency services are at the scene. We will update when we know more.”

We are aware of an incident at the UEA Broad, emergency services are at the scene. We will update when we know more. — UEA (@uniofeastanglia) October 18, 2017

The East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.