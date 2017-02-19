Women, and the world of sexual arousal just got a whole lot more complicated. According to a new study, no woman who identifies as straight, is entirely straight. It is almost certain that as a women appreciate the qualities of their own sex; attractiveness, intelligence, strength, and confidence.

A recent study of female sexuality, conducted by Dr Gerulf Rieger at the University of Essex, suggested that straight women are aroused by men and women, whereas gay women tend to only be exclusively aroused by their preferred sex.

The study measured the arousal of women by tracking eye movement.

345 female participants were questioned about their sexual preferences and from their answers the study compared their stated preferences to their arousal levels when exposed to videos of attractive women and men. The study suggests that 74 percent of women who identify as straight were significantly aroused by videos of both men and women. In comparison to the 68% of gay women who were aroused by their preferred sex.

Previous studies had already suggested that straight women were aroused by both sexes, however, research has never been carried out to question whether it was the same for gay women.

The study has determined that women who identify as gay are much more aroused by their preferred sex.

Dr Rieger commented “even though the majority of women identify as straight, our research clearly demonstrates that when it comes to what turns them on, they are either bisexual or gay, but never straight.”

Meanwhile, the sexual arousal of men accurately mirrors their stated sexual preferences. But, from the results, it suggets that the sexual arousal of straight women is very much placed on a spectrum.

Furthermore, Dr Reiger believes the sexual arousal of gay women is to do with the amount of testosterone female babies receive in the womb, however he is uncertain as to why gay women are more often only aroused by their preferred sex.

Although it is not proven, Dr Rieger stated that female babies who experienced testosterone in early gestation, also had sexual behaviours of the male sex.

He concluded from the research that women who identify as straight are never totally so, because what arouses them suggests that straight women are in fact more bisexual or gay.

Dr Rieger emphasises that the study does not suggest that women are repressing their sexual preferences, but in fact the sexual preferences for women are much more complex.

The study implies a disconnect between what women state as their sexual preference, and their hormonal reactions.