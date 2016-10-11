Ahead of World Mental Health Day 2016 on 10th October, Concrete chatted to Chris Ball, non-portfolio officer at UEA SU, about why mental health matters, the support available to students and why his big plans for the day include dogs and a ball pit…

Why does mental health matter at UEA?

Often there’s this idea that, while mental health issues can affect a lot of people, the mental health crisis is an issue for a few, not an issue for everyone. A recent statistic suggests that 80% of students have had issues with their mental health, with a third citing suicidal thoughts. Everyone at some point deals with stress and deals with anxiety on different levels. It’s a campus wide issue and it’s a world issue.

What are UEA doing specifically to improve student mental health?

I’ve been working to organise this fayre on World Mental Health Day, which ties into the union’s priority campaign Mental Health Matters. We’re trying to look at mental health through a lot of different angles. Something I’ll be doing throughout the year is working with peer support groups. There’s a severe lack of support for these groups which is why many are struggling.

Where do you think students face specific mental health challenges?

The environment that we’re in – it can be such a big change for people who have been living with family to move out and live alone. The increase in workload and reading, and the pressure put on you from the university, as well as opportunities for so many extra-curricular activities can be overwhelming in terms of a busy schedule. You also have the chance to discover yourself and your identity. All of this has the potential for students to struggle.

Where can students find peer support groups at UEA?

At UEA we have a number of student run support groups. These are UEA Pride (LGBT+), Chronic (students with disabilities), Norwich Nightline (student run listening service) and UEA Minds (a mental health support service, previously known as Student Minds).

What support is available to students through UEA SU?

Peer support groups are societies – student run peer support groups, run by peers. The union offers Advice SU, a service for students which deals with issues from mental health to housing, and this is the first port of call for many. Taking it a step further, you have Student Support Services, run by the university. This encompasses holistic support, and this year will offer more than just counselling, broadening into academic support, preventative strategies and working with the students’ union.

What will the Mental Health Matters Fayre offer students?

We’ve got a range of volunteer organisations coming in – as well as UEA societies – and we also have stress and anxiety combatting activities for students to take part in. These will include some visiting dogs, a ball pit and an open mic session to give students the chance to talk about their experiences.

World Mental Health Day takes place every year on 10th October. This year’s theme is ‘psychological first aid.’ You can find out more about UEA’s peer support groups by dropping into the Advice SU centre or visiting Student Support Services.