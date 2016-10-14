On the 27th September a revolution hit the science scene when the world’s first ‘Three Person Baby’ was born. The child inherited 99.9 percent of its DNA from his parents with the remaining DNA coming from a donor’s mitochondria, which was necessary as the mother was a carrier of Leigh disease. This is an inherited neurometabolic disease affecting the central nervous system and was inherited by the mother’s children, causing her to suffer a succession of miscarriages.

Mitochondria are vital organelles within cells that carry out respiration – the conversion of glucose from the food we eat into chemical energy in the form of Adenosine Tri-Phosphate (ATP). Without functioning mitochondria, energy would be inaccessible and the body would be unable to function.

Mitochondria contain their own DNA separate to that in the nucleus, and like any other source of DNA this can be mutated to cause disease. The organelles are inherited from the mother which means that any disease she carries is also inherited by her children.

The technique used to transfer the mitochondria involves removing the nuclear DNA from the donor egg (keeping the mitochondria), implanting the nuclear DNA from the mother and father and carrying out in vitro fertilisation before placing the embryo back into the mother.

The embryo will have nuclear DNA from the mother and father but mitochondrial DNA from the donor. Mitochondrial DNA has no influence for traits such as eye or hair colour, but by using healthy mitochondria diseases can be avoided in offspring.

The decision to attempt this procedure was taken by John Zhang, from the New Hope Fertility Centre located in New York, who was optimistic that it would provide the couple with a healthy baby.

As with most modern genetic experimentation, there have been ethical issues raised. Complications are inevitable – such as donors wanting parentage and the ever-threatening ‘slippery slope’ of messing with human genes.

Defending this procedure, Zhang said that he travelled to Mexico where there are no rules and strongly believes it was the correct decision to make. “To save lives is the ethical thing to do,” he finished.

Having such advanced social and cultural structure means that humans are not as vulnerable to natural selection as we once were. This is supported by the UK, which legalised mitochondrial transfer in 2015, but no other countries are yet to follow this decision.

There are alternatives to this procedure, as not all of the mother’s eggs will carry the diseased gene, making it possible to conceive a healthy child. The less complex methods include, screening the mother’s eggs for the defective genes and carrying out an in vitro fertilisation using only the parent’s DNA.

But, just like much of 21st century science, this procedure has to be allowed to happen for the benefit of the child and family. It needs to be possible to eliminate diseases and for people to move with the times and accept these procedures are things to be excited by.

Alison Murdoch, a fertility doctor at Newcastle University summarised the argument well by stating: “The translation of mitochondrial donation to a clinical procedure is not a race but a goal to be achieved with caution to ensure both safety and reproducibility.”