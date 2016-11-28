From inside the tunnel you see her
Still, with fluidity unparalleled
Like waves lapping upon the rock. Confer,
For she is untouchable, undefined
When the scary blackness swallows her whole
And spits out her small, thumping, bleeding heart.
Can you see her through the great time hole?
Can you feel her when she threatens to part
From you, or from herself, for she is strong
And the magnets of fascination wane
Whilst everything is so red. Stay for long,
Allow curiosity to wrench again,
Dragging you towards the mirror, and when
“Mirror, Mirror” is called, you’ll see her then.
