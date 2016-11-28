From inside the tunnel you see her

Still, with fluidity unparalleled

Like waves lapping upon the rock. Confer,

For she is untouchable, undefined

When the scary blackness swallows her whole

And spits out her small, thumping, bleeding heart.

Can you see her through the great time hole?

Can you feel her when she threatens to part

From you, or from herself, for she is strong

And the magnets of fascination wane

Whilst everything is so red. Stay for long,

Allow curiosity to wrench again,

Dragging you towards the mirror, and when

“Mirror, Mirror” is called, you’ll see her then.

