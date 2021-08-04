13-year-old Sky Brown becomes youngest GB Olympic medallist

On day 12 of the Olympics, Sky Brown made history by becoming the youngest ever GB Olympic medallist, winning a skateboarding bronze.

Skateboarding made its Olympic debut this year, as the International Olympic Committee were aiming to appeal to a younger audience. Placing in fourth for her last three rounds, Brown managed to land a trick she had previously fallen twice attempting. She finished in third, with a score of 56.47, behind Japanese winners Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki.

A reality TV winner with an immense online presence, Brown has brand deals with the likes of Nike and Barbie and has appeared in Samsung and Visa television adverts. She has also designed a custom board for Skateistan, a charity which teaches skateboarding in impoverished areas.

To attend the 2020 Olympics, Brown overcame a crash during training last year in which she plunged 15 feet off a ramp; it left her fighting for her life with a fractured skull, a broken arm, and lacerations to her lungs and stomach. Commenting on the incident, Brown said: “It’s OK to fall sometimes and I’m just going to get back up and push even harder”.

Great Britain now hold 15 gold medals, 18 silver, and 15 bronze.