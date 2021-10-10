16 dead in Russian plane crash

A plane full of skydivers has crashed in Russia, claiming at least 16 lives, and seriously injuring the remaining passengers, who were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

With 22 originally on board, 20 passengers and two crew members, sources say that the plane had almost split in half as it collapsed in Menzelinsky, a district within the Russian Confederation. Reportedly, one of the Let L-410 Turbolet’s twin-engines had failed and so had the emergency landing, leading to a tragic outcome.

The accident took place sometime during the late morning, it was originally reported that 15 had died. Since then, one more person has been confirmed as dead, and it is possible even more might succumb to their injuries amidst the disaster.

Even after improving air safety over the last few years, this air-related tragedy is certainly not the first which has been associated with Russia. Since July, there have been three fatal crashes: in September, six were killed in an old Antonov An-26 plane, a model which has notoriously failed many aircraft passengers over the years. Moreover, back in July, all 28 on board another Antonov plane also lost their lives. The names of the victims have yet to be circulated, but more details of the disaster will likely be shared over the next few days and weeks.