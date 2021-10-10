16 dead in Russian plane crash
Image: Pixabay
Breaking News, Global, Main Stories

16 dead in Russian plane crash

A plane full of skydivers has crashed in Russia, claiming at least 16 lives, and seriously injuring the remaining passengers, who were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

With 22 originally on board, 20 passengers and two crew members, sources say that the plane had almost split in half as it collapsed in Menzelinsky, a district within the Russian Confederation. Reportedly, one of the Let L-410 Turbolet’s twin-engines had failed and so had the emergency landing, leading to a tragic outcome.

The accident took place sometime during the late morning, it was originally reported that 15 had died. Since then, one more person has been confirmed as dead, and it is possible even more might succumb to their injuries amidst the disaster.

Even after improving air safety over the last few years, this air-related tragedy is certainly not the first which has been associated with Russia. Since July, there have been three fatal crashes: in September, six were killed in an old Antonov An-26 plane, a model which has notoriously failed many aircraft passengers over the years. Moreover, back in July, all 28 on board another Antonov plane also lost their lives. The names of the victims have yet to be circulated, but more details of the disaster will likely be shared over the next few days and weeks.

Like Concrete on Facebook to stay up to date

10/10/2021

About Author

Sienna Norris



Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 11

Notice: Trying to access array offset on value of type null in /home/wp_35pmrq/concrete-online.co.uk/wp-content/themes/citynews/tpl/tpl-related-posts.php on line 26

You may also like

Image: Wikimedia Commons
Putin’s party wins election amongst fraud allegations
Image: Pixabay
Russian plane crash kills 28
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Navalny Protests Spark Mass Arrests Across Russia

What do you think?

Calendar
October 2021
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031
Latest Comments
About Us

The University of East Anglia’s official student newspaper. Concrete is in print and online.

If you would like to get in touch, email the Editor on Concrete.Editor@uea.ac.uk. Follow us at @ConcreteUEA.

Searching