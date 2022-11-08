A Halloween Outing

We’re always around you, in the shadows, in the flickering lights. We’re the shiver that goes down your spine, that creak you hear when you’re home alone. The buzz of electricity when you’re walking alone at night. The streetlight that won’t turn on. We’re the rustle of the leaves, the hoot of the owl. The streak in the night.

You hear our noise; you jump a little as the door slams. You shut the blinds and laugh a little, reassuring yourself that you’re alone.

You’re never alone though, not really. Not when we’re there. And we’re always there.

But one night a year, we’re at our strongest. That single night at the end of October, when everyone goes out to celebrate. When tricks are played, and treats are given. When young children dress as witches or ghosts, and they go out with their goodie bags. When adults wear fake blood and drink jelly shots.

You don’t notice us, but we’re there. Full strength. And it is glorious.

Under the guise of Halloween, we’re unleashed. Ghosts and ghouls, zombies and witches alike. We come out of hiding and we blend in perfectly. You would never know that the person next to you is undead. Not when you’re out celebrating us. Not when you’re wrapped up in your party haze.

You see, we feed off this energy. Off this celebration. And you don’t even realise it. The fear, the fun, all of it. It sustains us. And you don’t even lose anything.

We’re not like the monsters you hear about though. We don’t set out to scare you, we’re just living. Or, not living.

We may be the things that go boo in the night, but we’re not out to harm you. We can’t. We’re dead. It’s the living you need to be wary of.