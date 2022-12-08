A refreshed and rejuvenated attack defeats Wales and sends England into the last-16

A stunning brace from Marcus Rashford and a Phil Foden goal gave England a comfortable win over their close rivals, Wales, who crash out of the World Cup following a disappointing World Cup campaign. Rashford and Foden staked their claim for a starting spot as Wales’ ageing stars suffered injuries.

After two contrasting performances against Iran and USA, England got underway against Wales in their final group-stage match under the lights at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

A poor performance from England last time out against the USA had the critics out in full voice again arguing Southgate is still not up to the task of handling England’s talented squad or being their manager. There would be no better time for a response than now.

Wales knew nothing but a big win would see them into the knockout stages, yet the best chance of the first half fell to Marcus Rashford who was played in on goal from a perfectly weighted through ball by Kane. Wales’ keeper, Danny Ward, was quick off his line however, and closed down Rashford’s attempt.

With the half ending 0-0, Wales’ task was beginning to look insurmountable. It got worse as captain Gareth Bale had to be substituted at half-time due to an injury and just five minutes into the second-half a terrific free-kick from Rashford curled past the keeper and gave England a deserved lead.

One very quickly became two after Ben Davies was disposed by England near his own corner flag and Kane seized upon the loose ball to deliver a low cross across the six-yard box for Phil Foden to tap in.

Chances for Wales continued to be hard-pressed to come by, and with a little over 20 minutes left to play, more great work from Rashford allowed himself to cut inside of the Wales defence and blast his shot through the legs of Ward to score England’s 100th goal at a World Cup finals as well as England’s third of the night.

Injuries were about the only fluid thing for Wales as Davies and Allen both had to be substituted because of one.

Much was said about Foden’s lack of minutes at this World Cup, and it has to be said that Foden, along with Rashford, has taken his chance. England’s attack looked lost against USA in many ways, but the decision to start both Rashford and Foden paid off against the Welsh.

Southgate has now made a problem for himself; fans will push for the goalscorers against Wales to start the next game, but Southgate has a tendency to stick to his guns and resort to the line-up he played in the first game of a tournament, a team that would include neither Foden nor Rashford.

England’s group stage performance has been a mixed bag. It has been very similar to their Euro 2020 group stage, two wins and an uninspiring 0-0 with a team England should beat. However, the importance of tournament football is not so much the performance but the result. England finish as group winners and therefore get the easier task of facing the runners-up of Group A rather than the winners.

That said, England still scored nine goals and only conceded two and kept two clean sheets. At the point in time when the full-time whistle blew, they also had the joint top goalscorer in the competition, Rashford. England have navigated their way through the group unscathed and it might just have given Southgate time to figure out his best starting 11. With that winning feeling back, whisper it quietly, but England are in with a shot at this World Cup.

Next up, the stakes increase as the knockouts begin, win or go home, England take on Senegal on Sunday evening.