A Short Discussion of Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition

Ever since I was young, I have been fascinated – and somewhat obsessed – with the fantasy genre in all its forms. Amongst my friends, we would design and play our own Dungeons-and-Dragons-style games, although I only first played the game itself two years ago!

With the revival of DnD appearing to be underway: games like Baldur’s Gate 3 having launched into Early Access, and the Fifth Edition (5e) being the most accessible yet, it seems like a fantastic time to introduce yourself to the game and the role-playing experience. I’ve been playing 5e with friends over the course of the last few months, having become vaguely familiar with the ruleset when I bought my own books two years ago, and it is a lot of fun (as expected).

For those that don’t know, DnD is facilitated by a Dungeon/Game Master, who controls the intricacies of the campaign. This campaign can be made by them, or they could be running a pre-made Wizards of the Coast adventure. For example, we are currently playing a campaign based on the Mythic Odysseys of Theros sourcebook: the setting for the Magic the Gathering card game, and a Greek mythology-inspired campaign. The players choose a class and level up upon defeating enemies, making their heroes more powerful in the process. This sort of thing should be familiar to fantasy gamers, as it birthed early cRPGs (Computer Role-Playing Games) like Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment

5e is the most accessible version of DnD available, so I would recommend beginners to start here. The internet also has a wide range of resources to make your campaigns unique and vibrant.

First though, buy the books, then you can pass them down to your kids when they realise that fantasy is best enjoyed with friends.