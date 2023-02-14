A sip, trip and a fall (into bed)

Les Deux Magots, Paris. It must have been pre-determined by historic flirtations when we met; the eatery that hosted many lovers of Djuna Barnes, that united Picasso and his life partner, that Hemmingway’s few wives likely sought escape from…really it could be the most famous meet-cute of the 20th Century, perhaps I should go to the library to-

Rings. The panic had set in, I hope she couldn’t see it in my eyes.

On all but the wrong finger. It did not end as I’d hoped in that little café, though destiny had aligned us again, in a suitably sensual bar, and there she sat.

Slender fingers wrapped around her cold glass. That did not end so well, likely due to my blathering.

Shit, she’d seen me. I must have been gawping. She was coming my way. Okay, legs crossed, hair sufficiently flicked, smile- with teeth. It looks weird without.

Her legs seemed never to end, a dangerous path I so longed to explore. They were heading my way, stalking their prey. She sat on the barstool beside me and raised a manicured hand to the bartender.

“Un Vierre Carre s’il vous plaît, avec la cerise…and for my darling here?” She turned to me and I was thankful I was gazing at her lips, and not any lower, so I could comprehend her offer.

“The same, please. Cheers. Thank you.” For the love of all things holy why couldn’t I just sit and look pretty? She’d ordered me a drink, did that mean my previous impression was forgiven? Was she just here to tease me? Honestly, I didn’t care. Her half-buttoned shirt perfectly framed her breasts, a slip of lace peaking from beneath leading my imagination to unbridled sensuality.

She noticed and offered me a small, kind smirk. She saw through me, through the layers of awkwardness and anxiety, right into my core- where the temperature was steadily rising. My cheeks became flushed and I was faintly aware of her talking to me, a lullaby encouraging me to bed.

It was easy. We fell into a rhythm and soon our drinks were empty and her hand led mine into the night.