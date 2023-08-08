It feels incredibly surreal that only a year ago I was scouring the internet for advice on my first year of uni, finding myself down a myriad of rabbit holes detailing everything from the miniscule details of my accommodation’s bathroom to the best student cookbook (which I of course never ended up using!). Despite it seeming funny, even a bit ridiculous now, it’s still incredibly understandable. Starting uni is a big step into the unknown, whether you’re moving away from home for the first time or you’re simply taking the next step in your education. Due to this, it can feel as if the summer beforehand is nothing more than a waiting game, for many a limbo between sixth form, results day and university. Despite this, there are countless ways to prepare yourself for the year ahead which can significantly help with calming any nerves and allow you to focus on the excitement instead!

The idea that university is for every type of person can seem to contrast with the portrayals of uni-life that are often expressed in the media and told to us through wild stories of crazy nights out by our older siblings. Of course, there is this element to university if that’s what you’re after, with the UEA doing multiple club nights at the LCR each week and Norwich having a bustling nightlife. However, there are many other ways to enjoy yourself at UEA and you certainly won’t feel like the odd one out if you’d rather a cosy night in. Therefore, there’s no reason to be apprehensive about the Welcome Festival (Fresher’s Week) due to the variety of events taking place- with the societies fair, sports taster sessions, arts and crafts and club nights all taking place last year.

It seems to be the consensus that students find the most nerve-wracking part of starting at university to be moving into student accommodation. Due to the UEA’s random selection when organising flats, it can be worrying at first if you feel as if you’ve been placed with people dissimilar to you. However, meeting people in real life is very different to talking to them online and you may find that you have more similarities than you expect. This was the case with my flat and yet in the end I found that one of the most enriching parts of the year was learning from their different personalities and backgrounds and experiences. In terms of other advice for student accommodation, I would highly suggest bringing a few things with you to decorate your room with and make it feel more like home.

Perhaps just as intimidating is not moving into student accommodation at all. The social side of uni can seem daunting to those who decide to commute from home, especially in the first few weeks when people appear to stick with their flatmates. Although you need to have the drive to put yourself out there a little bit more, with all the societies on offer and content hours with coursemates, it really isn’t a problem (and I’m sure all your friends in halls will envy the home cooking every once in a while!).

For more hands-on ideas, I’ve compiled a list of my top 6 best ways to prepare,

Do some research on Norwich and Norfolk– there’s so much to explore and is a great bonding activity with new friends (see Caitlin Bennett’s ‘Staying at Uni? A Norfolker’s Guide to Norwich’ article)

Practise a few recipes at home – pasta is predictable, but cheap and easy

Have a look at societies/clubs on the UEA SU website – there are 235 societies and 61 sports clubs!

Book tickets for Welcome Week club nights – they can go quickly towards the end so best to be prepared

Buy a few sponges/dishmatic and a couple of towels– much easier than trying to borrow your flatmates' ones all year…

Ultimately, although this is a useful summer to get ready for uni, try not to let any worries or tribulations stop you from enjoying the present moment. Make the most of the sunny weather, spend time with your friends and family at home and try to get involved in activities that put you outside of your comfort zone. Besides, UEA isn’t as scary or different as it might seem- you’ll love it, I promise!