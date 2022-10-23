“Absolute chaos”: What on earth is going on in Westminster?

Suppose the dramatic political events of the past few months weren’t enough to digest. In that case, the sudden resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister at Thursday lunchtime will go down as an unprecedented moment in British political history. Truss had served just forty-five days in the role, making her the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.

It was announced by the Cabinet Office just after 1 PM on Thursday that Truss would make a statement on the steps of 10 Downing Street. At 1.30 PM, the MP for South West Norfolk gave the following speech, which lasted just 90-seconds:

“I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country had been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting national insurance. And we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party. This morning I met the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We have agreed there will be a leadership election to be completed in the next week. This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.”

When did it start going wrong for Truss?

Unlike the long and drawn-out downfall of Boris Johnson, widespread discontent within the parliamentary Conservative party over Truss’ leadership began just under a month ago. Following the so-called “mini-budget” – with the prospect of £45billion worth of unfunded tax cuts – the value of the British pound dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar since 1985. The Bank of England and the International Monetary Fund – amongst many leading economists – raised concerns over the fact that the financial statement had not been pre-assessed by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) as is the convention.

In the days and weeks that followed, further political chaos cast a shadow over calls for stability and clarity within the party. By Monday, 3rd October – under overwhelming pressure from his backbench MPs – the then Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, announced the government would be scrapping the proposed cut to the top rate of income tax (from 45% to 40% of incomes over £150,000), with several cabinet members stating on Twitter, “We get it, and we have listened”. Two days later, at the Conservative party conference, however, the UK’s average mortgage rate (the amount of interest homeowners pay on their mortgages) soared to just above 6% – the highest level since the financial crash of 2008.

Market reactions did begin to stabilise somewhat in the second week of October in anticipation that the government would soon begin to reverse most of the tax cuts and other fiscal measures announced on 23rd September. However, Truss attempted to ride out the storm, stating on Tuesday 4th October that “wherever there is change, there is disruption”.

Government fall-out begins

As the markets looked on in scepticism at Truss’ refusal to make further concessions, many Tory MPs placed most of the blame on the Chancellor. In another unprecedented move, Truss decided to sack Kwarteng – a longstanding friend and political ally – on Friday 14 October. Veteran Tory grandee Jeremy Hunt was announced as the new Chancellor later that afternoon. Kwarteng’s removal highlighted the ideological and highly personal divisions within the Conservative party. Several Tory members accused Truss of throwing her chancellor “under a bus” in a desperate attempt to save her own skin.

As Hunt made a statement detailing the reversal of almost all the economic measures pledged by his predecessor over the weekend, several backbench Tory MPs began to publicly call for their leader to resign, including Angela Richardson – MP for Guildford, who told Times Radio that it wasn’t “tenable” for Ms Truss to remain as Prime Minister. At the start of this week, calls for Truss to quit from her MPs intensified, with another veteran MP, Crispin Blunt, stating on Monday, “the game is up” and “this chaos cannot and should not continue”.

On Wednesday, another significant blow came when her previous leadership rival, Suella Braverman, resigned as Home Secretary. The official reason was that she broke the ministerial code over her use of a personal email address for official government policy business. However, later in the afternoon, Braverman publicly stated her distrust in the PM, saying, “Pretending we haven’t made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can’t see we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics.”

What many will consider as the ultimate blow to Truss’ authority came on Wednesday evening, when a motion tabled by Labour to make time for a vote on a bill to ban fracking had, earlier in the day, been signalled as a de facto vote of confidence in Truss’ leadership by the ‘Whips’ Office (members of the government who discipline party members on how to vote on an issue). However, the Minster for Climate, Graham Stuart, caused confusion later in the day in the Commons chamber by stating, “Quite clearly this is not a confidence vote”. As the vote proceeded late into Wednesday evening, eyewitnesses reported scenes of “bullying” and “intimidation” between Tory MPs, pressuring them to vote with the government against the motion. One Tory MP, Charles Walker (Broxbourne), told the BBC in a live interview following the chaotic scenes, “To be perfectly honest, this whole affair is inexcusable. I’m a Tory MP of 17 years – I’ve never seen anything like it, and I think it’s a shambles and a disgrace”.

What next?

Following Truss’ resignation on Thursday afternoon, Sir Graham Brady – the leader of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs – announced the rules and processes of the imminent Tory leadership contest. He stated, “Candidates will be expected to have at least 100 colleagues nominating them. Nominations can be accepted by signature or email; we will then go on to conduct whatever ballots are necessary during the course of Monday. When we reach two final candidates, we will conduct an indicative ballot.” and concluded, “if the party should decide to put forward two candidates, there would be an expedited, binding, online vote of Conservative Party members to choose its next leader.” The selection process is due to be completed by next Friday, 28 October.

At the time of writing, the BBC say that 146 MPs have publicly declared support for the former Chancellor and leadership hopeful, Rishi Sunak, who confirmed he would run today. Officially announcing her intention to stand on Friday, Penny Mordaunt – the current Leader of the House of Commons – is currently supported by at least 24 MPs. Perhaps the most unexpected support declared comes for the former Prime Minster, Boris Johnson – who left office just 46 days ago after, himself being forced to resign by his own party – with at least 57 MPs pledging their public support (although supporters suggest he has reached the required threshold of 100, a claim questioned by many of Sunak’s backers).

Opposition leaders, including Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, and the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, have all publicly called for an immediate general election to be held in light of these unprecedented political events, with Starmer stating, “The Conservative party has shown it no longer has the mandate to govern. The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again clicking their fingers and shuffling around the people at the top without the consent of the British people.”

Concrete approached the UEA Conservative Association and the UEA Labour Society for their reactions to the events. The Conservative’s President, Hassan Iqbal, responded, “Liz Truss entered Downing Street at a time of economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about their rising energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. Truss delivered immediately on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance, setting out a vision of core conservative values – for a low tax, high growth economy – whilst maintaining a primary position of defiance against Russian aggression. Moving forward, the party needs to reunite and carry on this work, deliver on the people’s wishes, and reaffirm why voting conservative means voting for stability and prosperity.” Meanwhile, Labour’s President, Nathan Wyatt, told Concrete, “It’s clear that what the UK needs is a general election. We don’t need another recycled Tory mouthpiece, desperate to instate austerity 2.0. They have lost their mandate and lost their vision for the country. The UK is crying out for strong and stable leadership from a party focused on the important issues rather than internal party politics. Labour is offering a clear alternative for the UK and showing they are ready to govern”.

A full analysis of the election of a new Conservative leader and Prime Minister and any following events will be included in the next print issue of Concrete – due for publication on Tuesday 8 November.