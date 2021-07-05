Additional Covid testing comes to UEA

Extra Coronavirus testing has been made available at the University of East Anglia as a “precautionary measure” after a surge in Covid cases. In a message addressed to all students, Professor Neil Ward stated that “the University has worked with Norfolk County Council’s Public Health team to arrange quick and easy PCR testing for students, which will be available from today [Monday 5 July] until Sunday 11 July.”

According to the most recent data, at least 19 new cases of Covid were recorded on campus last week, bringing the cumulative positive COVID-19 cases recorded over seven days from Thursday 1 July to 24 cases. According to the county’s director of public health, Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s recent rise in cases is now “sustained”, warning that a third wave of Covid in Norfolk is now only weeks away.

Tests will be delivered to all students living at UEA accommodation. Students have been asked to return their tests to the collection box outside the CareerCentral building on The Street between weekday hours of 11:00 – 15:45. For students living in private rented accommodation, mobile testing sites have been set up on campus outside the tents in front of Nelson Court, open between 09:00 – 18:30 from Monday – Sunday. Afterwards, students will be offered a voucher which can be redeemed at the Shop on The Street for a meal deal worth £4.

Professor Ward finished his letter to students by saying “every one of us can make a difference in helping Norfolk’s Public Health team stop the transmission of the virus.”