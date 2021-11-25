Ahmaud Arbery murderers found guilty
Image: Wikimedia Commons
The jury unanimously found Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder yesterday. The trio now face life in prison.

The murder took place in February last year, when they chased and shot dead an unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, falsely claiming he had been involved in numerous burglaries in the neighbourhood in South Georgia.

Travis McMichael opened fire on Arbery three times with a pump action shotgun and was found guilty on all nine counts, including charges of malice and felony murder. Greg McMichael and William Bryan, who did not fire at Arbery but chased him down, were convicted on six counts of murder, not including malice.

Their sentencing will come at a later date with the court deciding whether any are eligible for parole.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, Arbery’s mother, wept as the last guilty verdict was heard. Outside the courthouse, she said to reporters and supporters: “It’s been a long fight, it’s been a hard fight, but God is good,” she said. “To tell you the truth I never saw this day in 2020, I did not think this day would come … Thank you, thank you for those who marched. Thank you to those who prayed.”

Marcus Arbery, his father, said: “We conquered that lynch mob. We got that lynch mob.”

Along with George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, this case sparked a resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement in the US against racial injustice.

