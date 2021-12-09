Allegra Stratton Resigns from Government
Image: Pixabay


Allegra Stratton, Government advisor and spokeswoman for the COP26 climate summit, has resigned from her position after a leaked video of the No 10 Christmas party from 2020. In the video, she joked about the officials breaching Covid-19 rules during lockdown. She apologised to the public about her attitude towards the rules, saying she “will regret those remarks for the rest of [her] days.”

The story regarding the No 10 party was first published by the Daily Mirror on the 30th November. Boris Johnson responded and said “all guidance was followed completely in No 10.” However, the video obtained by ITV News suggested otherwise. Stratton was recorded joking about the party being “cheese and wine” before saying “it was not socially distanced.” The Metropolitan Police stated the party allegedly breached Covid-19 regulations, however it has since been announced that they do not intend to thoroughly investigate the incident.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir Starmer questioned Johnson’s “moral authority” to lead and Covid bereaving families spoke about the No 10 party. One critic was “fuming and exasperated” about the incident, after his mother passed away on the 18th of December, the same day as the alleged party. Covid deaths in the UK reached 2,729 in the week that the party was held; one further commenter described the party as an ‘insult to [her] Mom’s memory” and another said she felt it was ‘like abuse’ as she was unable to hold her husband’s hand before he passed away.

09/12/2021

Melody Chan



Latest Comments
